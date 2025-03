This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Ex-Real Madrid striker ends goal drought lasting 1,135 days for international team as former €23m forward eyes new club as free agent Real Madrid M. Diaz LaLiga Dominican Republic Former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz ended a goal drought lasting 1,135 days with a goal for the Dominican Republic in a friendly win. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Diaz currently without a club side

Back in action for Dominican Republic

Scores to end long goal drought Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA LEG Match preview