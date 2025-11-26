Estevao's agent hints at future Barcelona transfer less than 24 hours after Chelsea wonderkid helped to tear Blaugrana to shreds in crushing Champions League win

Estevao has been loving life in the Champions League with Chelsea in his debut campaign in England. The teenager scored a brilliant goal to help crush Barcelona on Tuesday night, becoming the second-youngest player, after Kylian Mbappe, to score in each of his first three Champions League starts in the process. Speaking after the game, Estevao admitted it had been a special night.

He told the club's media: "I don’t really have the words to sum up how I’m feeling right now. It was the perfect night and I’m grateful to God for making everything happen for me. The goal was all very quick; it happened before I knew it. I saw the space, wiggled my way through and scored. It was definitely the most special moment in my career and I hope I keep scoring more in the years ahead. I’m so happy, also because my family were here watching as well.

"From the moment I arrived at Chelsea, I have felt a connection with the fans. I’m just so happy I can score for them and I hope there are many more. I am enjoying things very much because football is the thing I love to do the most. Playing football will never be a burden for me because it makes me happy."