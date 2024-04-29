Esperance boss Miguel Cardoso - 'I have coached in the Camp Nou against Barcelona, but beating Mamelodi Sundowns is my biggest achievement'
The Portuguese-born mentor was appointed head coach at the four-time African champions in January and he managed to guide the team to the finals.
- Cardoso explains what it means to beat Sundowns
- Esperance beat Masandawana in Caf CL semi-finals
- Tunisian giants will play Al Ahly in the final