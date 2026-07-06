Will Erling Haaland join Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid this summer? Definitive answer delivered to stunning transfer question after revelation from Man City striker’s father

Following these comments, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify the situation surrounding Erling Haaland and a possible blockbuster switch to the Bernabeu. Despite the intense rumors linking the striker with a move to play under Mourinho in the Spanish capital, Romano insists that a deal is not on the cards for the current window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano was emphatic about the immediate future of the City star: "I am telling you Haaland to Real Madrid this summer – no. But Haaland to Real Madrid one day, who knows? Because Haaland is not excluding the possibility one day, again, not in the summer 2026 to go to Real Madrid. So, it’s something that in the mind of Erling Haaland is considered as a possibility for the future. Again, I am not taking about this summer."



