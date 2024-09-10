Erik ten Hag Man Utd 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Erik ten Hag warned his position will be 'untenable' if Man Utd lose must-win game at Southampton as ex-Red Devils striker admits his old side don't have a 'clear game plan' under struggling Dutchman

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagSouthampton vs Manchester UnitedSouthamptonPremier League

Erik ten Hag has been warned that his position will be "untenable" if Manchester United lose their must-win game at Southampton.

  • Man Utd have lost two of their first three PL matches
  • Were outplayed by Liverpool at Old Trafford
  • Louis Saha feels Ten Hag does not have a "game plan"
