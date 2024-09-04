Erik ten Hag warned 'next two results' could cost him Man Utd job after miserable start to the season as Alan Shearer claims 'the noise will only get louder' if Red Devils don't improve fast
Alan Shearer has warned Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag that losing his next two games might cost him his job.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd have had poor start to new campaign
- Recently humiliated by Liverpool at Old Trafford
- Ten Hag under pressure again