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Thomas Tuchel hits out at FIFA as England are left in the dark over Jarell Quansah's upgraded two-game World Cup ban
England left waiting for answers over Quansah ban
Tuchel revealed England have not been told why Quansah's suspension was increased to two matches after his dismissal against Mexico in the World Cup last 16. Quansah was sent off following a VAR review early in the second half at the Azteca after an ankle-high challenge on Jesus Gallardo. While a straight red card of that nature would normally result in a one-match ban, the punishment was extended after the incident was deemed serious foul play.
- AFP
Tuchel demands answers over Quansah suspension
There had been suggestions Tuchel's post-match criticism of the officials may have influenced the decision, but the England manager insisted he had received no explanation from FIFA.
"I don't think so," he told reporters when asked if his criticism had played a part. "We also have no explanation."
Tuchel had already voiced his frustration after the victory over Mexico, questioning both the standard and consistency of officiating.
"It's just not good enough. Referees are just not good enough. Fourth officials are just not good enough," he told BBC after the game. "It's the bottom line. Is this a clear and obvious mistake for the [Mexico] penalty? For sure not, but VAR gets involved. They overturn a situation where he doesn't even give a foul. Not good enough."
Tuchel demands England to work harder
While the disciplinary drama has dominated the build-up, Tuchel is adamant that his team must focus on the task at hand. The spirit shown in the hostile Azteca atmosphere has given the squad a platform, but the manager is demanding more as the pressure of the knockout rounds intensifies.
"I think we took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step," Tuchel warned. "We're still hungry, we still have dreams and we still have a big goal to play for. The next step is to win the quarter-final. We left this match behind. We take the positive things and the belief with us, but everything that matters is ahead of us."
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England turn full attention to Norway
England now switch their focus to a quarter-final meeting with Norway in Miami. While Quansah's suspension remains an unwelcome distraction, Tuchel hopes his squad will not be distracted by it and can still secure a win to advance to the semi-finals.
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