Are England repeating Harry Kane mistake? Wayne Rooney sends message to Thomas Tuchel as record-shattering striker takes his Three Lions goal tally to 82

England faced a frustrating opening period against a physical Panama side, heading into the interval at 0-0 before eventually finding their rhythm in the second half. Jude Bellingham broke the resistance after 62 minutes with a clever flick from a corner, and Kane quickly doubled the advantage just five minutes later with a clinical header. Rooney believes that Tuchel must be proactive in preserving Kane’s fitness by withdrawing the striker in the closing stages of matches that are already secured.

“In previous tournaments with Harry Kane, I think he has looked a little bit tired towards the end of tournaments,” Rooney told BBC Sport. “He came off in the 84th minute, I think the minute he scored and England were 2-0 up and the game is done, get him off. Even if it is 20 minutes left, you know in the last 20 minutes of games, that is when you get fatigued and that is when it takes the most out of you."