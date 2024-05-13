Gareth Southgate Man UtdGetty
Aditya Gokhale

England boss Gareth Southgate speaks out on Man Utd job links as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

Gareth SouthgateErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean Championship

England boss Garth Southgate has responded to links with the Manchester United job as pressure mounts on current incumbent Erik ten Hag.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd could sack Ten Hag this summer
  • Southgate mentioned as potential target
  • England boss focused on Euro 2024
Article continues below

Editors' Picks