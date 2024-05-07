End of an era? Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has gone off the boil as he endures his worst-ever season with PSL champions

Peter Shalulile has struggled to hit the form that once saw him hit 23 PSL goals as he is having a tough time at Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Peter Shalulile's once bright light has gone dim this season as the Mamelodi Sundowns forward has been going through a rough patch. Shalulile is known to be a goal machine, having claimed three Premier Soccer League golden boots, but this term, he looks unlikely to defend his crown.

Shalulile's confidence is down, especially after he missed a penalty in a recent game, which compounds from his misfiring at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where he was dismal up front for Namibia.

Here, GOAL examines whether the glory days of 'Sha-Sha' and his dominance as the leading striker in the PSL has come to an end, or, is there some light at the end of the tunnel?