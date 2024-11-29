Emma Hayes' homecoming, Alyssa Naeher's swansong, Naomi Girma's world-class game and five things to watch in USWNT vs England

The match at Wembley is loaded with storylines, from individual battles to the lack of Triple Espresso and Hayes' homecoming

For soccer fans, Saturday is going to be a fun one. It's a clash of two of the top teams in the women's game. It's the U.S. women's national team vs England. The history between the two countries, the sporting rivalry, the talent on display - how could you not be excited?

And the match is one loaded with storylines. From individual battles to big picture ones, there are plenty of reasons to tune in. One is, of course, is Emma Hayes, whose return to England places her firmly in the spotlight. She won't be the only one, though. There are plenty of players with points to prove on the USWNT side, particularly due to a series of absences in the attacking part of the field.

For England, this match is big, too. The USWNT have long been at the top of the sport, and, given the Olympic success this summer, that's the case once again. The Lionesses will be eager to show that, despite missing that tournament, they are one of the world's elite, as well, as the road to the 2027 World Cup begins. This is only a friendly, but there is something is at stake here.

GOAL looks at the key storylines to watch when the U.S. takes on England at 12:20 pm. ET Saturday at Wembley.