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EFL slams UEFA 'unwillingness to co-operate' as Champions League fixture chaos forces Liverpool and Tottenham to switch Carabao Cup dates
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Clashing schedules force domestic reshuffle
UEFA scheduled Liverpool's home Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on September 9, creating an immediate and unworkable city clash. This date directly conflicted with Everton's already-confirmed Carabao Cup third-round match against Wolves at Hill Dickinson Stadium, violating local rules that prevent the two Merseyside clubs from playing at home on the same night.
Due to the European governing body's refusal to shift the continental fixture, the EFL had to drastically overhaul its own calendar. Everton’s cup tie has been pushed back to September 16, which consequently forced Liverpool’s third-round Carabao Cup match against Tottenham at Anfield to be brought forward 24 hours to September 15.
The chaos also spilled over into the Championship, leaving Wolves to deal with a double blow. Their league encounter with Portsmouth at Molineux, initially set for September 16, has now been delayed by over a month until October 20 to accommodate the rearranged cup schedule.
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War of words between governing bodies
The EFL laid the blame firmly at UEFA's door, releasing a strongly worded statement. "The EFL has been left with no option than to rearrange a number of its fixtures following the announcement of fixture details for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League," the league stated, explaining that they had already confirmed the Everton tie "with local stakeholders as per usual practice ahead of announcement" on August 28.
The league explained the timeline of the conflict. "On Saturday, UEFA announced that it had scheduled Liverpool v Atletico Madrid for the same date, despite it being clear that Everton and Liverpool cannot play home fixtures on the same evening," the EFL added. Following a Monday morning meeting to find a solution, the EFL noted: "In those discussions it was made clear that they were unwilling to consider rescheduling the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid fixture due to the impact on supporters travelling from overseas. Disappointingly, the League has therefore been forced to make changes."
The EFL highlighted past concessions made for European competitions, claiming changes were introduced "without adequate consultation with domestic leagues." They elaborated: "These changes have included splitting Carabao Cup Round Three ties across two weeks, and implementing draw conditions for Round Three which prevent scheduling conflicts for clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League."
Expressing their anger, they concluded: "This makes UEFA’s unwillingness to co-operate all the more frustrating, not least for the supporters of the five impacted clubs, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."
UEFA defended their position to Daily Mail, stating: "UEFA regularly receives scheduling requests from associations, leagues and clubs and always does its best to accommodate reasonable requests wherever possible." They claimed the EFL failed to flag the issue beforehand, adding: "In this case, no issue had been raised with UEFA during the scheduling process, and the potential conflict only became apparent after the publication of the fixture lists."
Fans pay the price for expanded calendars
Highlighting the logistics of European matches, UEFA stood firm on protecting away supporters. "At that stage, it was not possible to make changes, particularly given the significant number of supporters who may already have arranged international travel and accommodation," they explained. "We believe that these commitments deserve to be respected."
The situation underlines the growing tension between domestic leagues and expanded European formats. With teams in Europe now entering the Carabao Cup in round three, the EFL deliberately altered draw conditions to avoid top-tier clashes. However, UEFA’s new scheduling requirements have eaten up even more midweek slots, limiting flexibility.
UEFA concluded: "UEFA remains in contact with the relevant stakeholders, and we appreciate all efforts to minimise any local operational challenges."
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Clubs navigate mounting fixture congestion
The reshuffle places immediate pressure on the affected clubs as they try to balance domestic and continental ambitions. Liverpool must now prepare to host Atletico Madrid on September 9 before shifting focus to a newly accelerated cup tie against Tottenham just six days later, with a Premier League outing against Fulham in between those two fixtures. For Spurs, the revised Anfield trip alters their preparation during an already congested early-season schedule.
Meanwhile, Wolves face a frustrating period of disruption. The club must adjust to a shifted midweek cup trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium, while the lengthy postponement of their Championship clash with Portsmouth creates a heavier workload heading into the autumn months.
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