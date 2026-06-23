Will Guillermo Ochoa get his chance? Edson Álvarez's center back test and Obed Vargas' wait - Five keys to Mexico vs Czechia

Javier "Vasco" Aguirre is living Mexican football history, whether you like his style or not.

Before this World Cup kicked off, Aguirre had already been involved in four World Cups with Mexico in some capacity: in 1986 as a player, in 1994 as an assistant manager, and in 2002 and 2010 as manager. But what makes this run remarkable is that if Mexico finish the job against Czechia, Aguirre will once again be part of a Mexican team that wins its group.

"Finishing as group leader today, like in 2002, is anecdotal," he said after El Tri's 1-0 win over South Korea. "In the end, what matters is where you finish. FIFA has us at No. 13 today, but we want to improve and get into the top 10 in the world."

He did not say it directly, but for Mexico to make that leap, they will likely need to reach the quarterfinals, as they did in 1986, when Aguirre was part of the squad.

Coaching is different, and what the first 180 minutes have shown is that managers always want teams to reflect them. They try to build habits that often belong to club football and then attempt to reproduce them at the national team level, where time is limited and pressure arrives quickly.

Aguirre's World Cup experiences have shaped the manager he is now. He says he is calmer these days, although against South Korea, he still found himself in a heated exchange with the referee. So that calm remains a work in progress, but his essence is still there.

Never before have El Tri won a World Cup group after two games. Better yet, they have done so without conceding a goal. In 2026 alone, Mexico have conceded only two goals. That is Aguirre's image: a balanced team with defensive quality.

Now comes Czechia at Estadio Azteca, a match that will not change Mexico's place in the group but could still shape what this team becomes before the knockout rounds.

Here are GOAL's five keys to watch as Mexico and Czechia meet in Mexico City.