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Adhe Makayasa

Eden Hazard explains why he never wanted Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt at Real Madrid

E. Hazard
C. Ronaldo
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has opened up about the immense pressure and external narratives that surrounded his high-profile move to Spain. The Belgian playmaker dismissed long-standing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing that he actively sought a completely different squad number upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

  • Expectations clash with reality

    Hazard moved to Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a staggering €100 million (£88m/$112m) fee, arriving just a year after Ronaldo's historic departure. Handed the iconic number seven shirt, the Belgian international faced monumental expectations to fill the statistical and emotional void left by the Portuguese superstar. However, Hazard's time in the Spanish capital was ultimately plagued by recurring injuries, fitness struggles, and inconsistent form across four underwhelming seasons.

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    Stylistic comparisons heavily dismissed

    Speaking to Canal Plus, Hazard insisted that the narrative surrounding his arrival was entirely manufactured by the media rather than the club. Rejecting the notion that he was signed to mimic his predecessor's prolific goal-scoring output, Hazard said: “Succeeding Cristiano at Real Madrid wasn’t a burden because, in my opinion, I wasn’t there to replace him. It’s the media who say, ‘he’s going to replace Ronaldo.’ I think I have a completely different style of play than him. I couldn’t score 60 or 70 goals a year. In fact, throughout my entire career, I barely scored that many.”

  • Modric rejected number swap

    The technically gifted playmaker preferred to operate as a creative dribbler rather than a volume goal-scorer, making the positional comparisons structurally flawed from the outset. Highlighting this stylistic difference, Hazard revealed he actually targeted Luka Modric's shirt, and added: “I went there to play like Eden, not to replace Ronaldo. But, as often happens, things didn’t go well. I didn’t want number 7. I wanted Luka Modric’s number 10. I thought he was going to say, ‘okay, take it,’ but he didn’t give it to me.”

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    Hazard's silverware-laden Madrid legacy

    Hazard only played 76 times across four seasons for Madrid in all competitions, contributing just seven goals and 12 assists. During his time with the Spanish giants, he won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana. Additionally, the Belgian international picked up winners' medals in the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup before calling time on his Bernabeu career.

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