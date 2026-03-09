AFP
Eddie Howe challenges Newcastle players to be ready for 'biggest in history' Champions League showdown with Barcelona
Shaking off the City Blues
The atmosphere at Newcastle's Darsley Park training ground has been one of intense focus rather than mourning. While the weekend's exit from the FA Cup stung a fanbase desperate for silverware, Howe has been quick to reframe the narrative. Facing the Catalan heavyweights underlines the sheer speed of the club's ascent since the PIF takeover. For a side that was battling relegation just a few years ago, the prospect of welcoming the five-time European champions for a knockout tie is a surreal reality that Howe wants his players to embrace rather than fear.
- Getty Images
A historic night at St. James' Park
“It’s easy to be negative at the moment. I understand we’ve gone out of the FA Cup but we have the biggest game in the club’s history coming up and we’ve got to approach it that way,” Howe told reporters. “We’ve never been in this position in the Champions League before and it’s the best competition there is. We have got to get the players ready for that and we’ve no time to dwell on this.”
The Magpies have endured a gruelling schedule, having played without a free week since November, and the physical toll is starting to show on a thin squad. Despite the fatigue, the boss is calling for a legendary performance to dismantle Hansi Flick’s side. “We need to try and find some energy from somewhere that will elevate our performance to a level we’ve not seen this season. That’s the only way we’ll get through,” Howe added.
Barca wary of the Geordie atmosphere
While Newcastle aim to bounce back, Flick’s La Liga leaders are preparing for a gruelling battle in one of England’s most intimidating arenas. Midfielder Fermin Lopez admitted that the Tyneside outfit's 'physical' style and the 'difficult stadium' environment make for a daunting challenge, with the Spaniards coming into the game after a 1-0 win over Athletic Club.
Reports from Spain also suggest that Barca are not taking the Magpies lightly, with Flick devising a clear plan to handle the specific threats posed by Howe's side. According to report by Diario AS, the German coach is particularly focused on avoiding a slow start, as he expects Newcastle to fly out of the blocks fueled by a raucous home crowd that could easily unsettle any visiting team. Tactically, the visitors may show more pragmatism than usual to protect themselves. There have been indications that Barca might abandon their typical high defensive line in favor of defending deeper to protect a lead, a strategy seen briefly in their recent domestic outings.
- Getty Images Sport
Reversing the September script
The Catalans previously beat Newcastle in the league phase of the Champions League back in September 2025, though the Magpies will feel they are a different animal in a knockout environment. Winning four games on the bounce across all competitions, Flick’s side is in scintillating form, yet their last trip to England ended in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Howe and his players will be hoping to get their revenge and replicate that London nightmare for the visitors and record a result that would go down in Tyneside folklore, cementing this match as the historic turning point the manager believes it to be.
Advertisement