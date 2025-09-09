Goal.com
EA Sports FC 26 Premier League player ratings: Mohamed Salah leaps ahead of Erling Haaland & Rodri as Alexander Isak receives huge upgrade

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has come out on top for the highest-rated Premier League players in the upcoming EA Sports FC 26 game.

  • EA Sports FC 26 ratings revealed
  • Top 26 Premier League stars unveiled
  • Salah tops Haaland, Rodri, Isak & more
  • EA Sports FC 26 Premier League player ratingsEA Sports FC 26

    SALAH LEADS RODRI & HAALAND IN FC 26

    After it was recently revealed that the Egypt international was joint top of the EA Sports FC 26 overall ratings, alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe at 91, a further breakdown of the Premier League's leading 26 players have been released. Manchester City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland are next at 90, as is Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Incidentally, Reds summer signing Alexander Isak has jumped from 85 last year to 88 this year. 

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 TOP PREMIER LEAGUE RATINGS

    Top 26 Premier League

    Rank

    First Name

    Last Name

    Common Name

    OVR (Overall rating)

    Position

    Team

    League

    1

    Mohamed

    Salah

    		 

    91

    RM

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    2

    Rodrigo

    Hernandez Cascante

    Rodri

    90

    CDM

    Manchester City

    Premier League

    3

    Virgil

    van Dijk

    		 

    90

    CB

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    4

    Erling

    Haaland

    		 

    90

    ST

    Manchester City

    Premier League

    5

    Gianluigi

    Donnarumma

    		 

    89

    GK

    Manchester City

    Premier League

    6

    Alisson

    Ramses Becker

    Alisson

    89

    GK

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    7

    Florian

    Wirtz

    		 

    89

    CAM

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    8

    Alexander

    Isak

    		 

    88

    ST

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    9

    Gabriel

    dos S. Magalhaes

    Gabriel

    88

    CB

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    10

    Bukayo

    Saka

    		 

    88

    RW

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    11

    Cole

    Palmer

    		 

    87

    CAM

    Chelsea

    Premier League

    12

    Moisés

    Caicedo

    		 

    87

    CDM

    Chelsea

    Premier League

    13

    Declan

    Rice

    		 

    87

    CDM

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    14

    Bruno Miguel

    Borges Fernandes

    Bruno Fernandes

    87

    CAM

    Man Utd

    Premier League

    15

    William

    Saliba

    		 

    87

    CB

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    16

    Alexis

    Mac Allister

    		 

    87

    CM

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    17

    Martin

    Odegaard

    		 

    87

    CM

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    18

    David

    Raya Martin

    David Raya

    87

    GK

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    19

    Viktor

    Gyokeres

    		 

    87

    ST

    Arsenal

    Premier League

    20

    Ruben Santos

    Gato Alves Dias

    Ruben Dias

    86

    CB

    Manchester City

    Premier League

    21

    Bruno

    Guimarães Moura

    Bruno Guimarães

    86

    CM

    Newcastle Utd

    Premier League

    22

    Ibrahima

    Konate

    		 

    86

    CB

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    23

    Sandro

    Tonali

    		 

    86

    CDM

    Newcastle Utd

    Premier League

    24

    Tijjani

    Reijnders

    		 

    86

    CM

    Manchester City

    Premier League

    25

    Ryan

    Gravenberch

    		 

    85

    CDM

    Liverpool

    Premier League

    26

    Youri

    Tielemans

    		 

    85

    CM

    Aston Villa

    Premier League

  • EA Sports FC 26 Premier League player ratingsEA Sports FC 26

    LIVERPOOL & MAN CITY DOMINATE TOP 10

    As the table shows, there are five Liverpool players in the top 10 overall ratings, and City have three in the top five. Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and BukayoSaka make up the last two spots with 88 ratings, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer is the first player to break up this monopoly at the top of the rankings, with an 11th-place score for him at 87. Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's sole representative, with the Portuguese earning an 87 rating down in 14th place. Outside of the traditional 'Big Six', Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali rate in at 86 and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans has an 85 rating. 

  • EA SPORTS FC 26 RELEASE DATE

    The popular football game will be released on September 26, 2025. The complete rankings for the Premier League's players will be available to all very soon.

0