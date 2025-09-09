EA Sports FC 26 Premier League player ratings: Mohamed Salah leaps ahead of Erling Haaland & Rodri as Alexander Isak receives huge upgrade

- EA Sports FC 26 ratings revealed
- Top 26 Premier League stars unveiled
- Salah tops Haaland, Rodri, Isak & more
After it was recently revealed that the Egypt international was joint top of the EA Sports FC 26 overall ratings, alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe at 91, a further breakdown of the Premier League's leading 26 players have been released. Manchester City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland are next at 90, as is Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Incidentally, Reds summer signing Alexander Isak has jumped from 85 last year to 88 this year.
Top 26 Premier League
Rank
First Name
Last Name
Common Name
OVR (Overall rating)
Position
Team
League
1
Mohamed
Salah
91
RM
Liverpool
Premier League
2
Rodrigo
Hernandez Cascante
Rodri
90
CDM
Manchester City
Premier League
3
Virgil
van Dijk
90
CB
Liverpool
Premier League
4
Erling
Haaland
90
ST
Manchester City
Premier League
5
Gianluigi
Donnarumma
89
GK
Manchester City
Premier League
6
Alisson
Ramses Becker
Alisson
89
GK
Liverpool
Premier League
7
Florian
Wirtz
89
CAM
Liverpool
Premier League
8
Alexander
Isak
88
ST
Liverpool
Premier League
9
Gabriel
dos S. Magalhaes
Gabriel
88
CB
Arsenal
Premier League
10
Bukayo
Saka
88
RW
Arsenal
Premier League
11
Cole
Palmer
87
CAM
Chelsea
Premier League
12
Moisés
Caicedo
87
CDM
Chelsea
Premier League
13
Declan
Rice
87
CDM
Arsenal
Premier League
14
Bruno Miguel
Borges Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes
87
CAM
Man Utd
Premier League
15
William
Saliba
87
CB
Arsenal
Premier League
16
Alexis
Mac Allister
87
CM
Liverpool
Premier League
17
Martin
Odegaard
87
CM
Arsenal
Premier League
18
David
Raya Martin
David Raya
87
GK
Arsenal
Premier League
19
Viktor
Gyokeres
87
ST
Arsenal
Premier League
20
Ruben Santos
Gato Alves Dias
Ruben Dias
86
CB
Manchester City
Premier League
21
Bruno
Guimarães Moura
Bruno Guimarães
86
CM
Newcastle Utd
Premier League
22
Ibrahima
Konate
86
CB
Liverpool
Premier League
23
Sandro
Tonali
86
CDM
Newcastle Utd
Premier League
24
Tijjani
Reijnders
86
CM
Manchester City
Premier League
25
Ryan
Gravenberch
85
CDM
Liverpool
Premier League
26
Youri
Tielemans
85
CM
Aston Villa
Premier League
As the table shows, there are five Liverpool players in the top 10 overall ratings, and City have three in the top five. Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and BukayoSaka make up the last two spots with 88 ratings, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer is the first player to break up this monopoly at the top of the rankings, with an 11th-place score for him at 87. Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's sole representative, with the Portuguese earning an 87 rating down in 14th place. Outside of the traditional 'Big Six', Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali rate in at 86 and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans has an 85 rating.
The popular football game will be released on September 26, 2025. The complete rankings for the Premier League's players will be available to all very soon.