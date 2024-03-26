Pitso Mosimanegetty images
Celine Abrahams

Dr. Pitso Mosimane responds to recognition - ‘I never thought an accolade such as an Honorary Doctorate was within my reach’

South AfricaPitso John MosimaneSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SCAl Ahli

The renowned South African coach has been acknowledged for his achievements beyond the borders of the African continent.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • UJ honours Mosimane with Honorary Doctorate
  • 'Jingles’ responds to the accolade
  • The coach is on a mission to save Abha Club from relegation

Editors' Picks