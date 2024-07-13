Douglas Luiz heads to Ibiza to shake off Copa America blues without girlfriend & fellow Juventus signing Alisha Lehmann as he joins Vinicius Jr to celebrate Real Madrid star's birthday
New Juventus signing Douglas Luiz has travelled to Ibiza after Brazil's exit from the Copa America, but girlfriend Alisha Lehmann was elsewhere.
- Luiz checks in to party in Ibiza
- Lehmann on international duty
- Both set for 2024-25 with Juventus