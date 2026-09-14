'You can buy a donkey for £200m!' - Thomas Meunier slams 'senseless' transfer market after former team-mate Ayyoub Bouaddi joins Manchester City for €100m

While Bouaddi prepares for life in Manchester, Meunier is enjoying his own recent move to English football. A transfer to Sunderland from Lille was initially derailed by an injury crisis a year ago, but the defender finally secured his switch and is thriving. “It’s English football, exactly what I watched when I was younger,” he explained. “Full stadium, nice vibe, very good level, lots of intensity, everything you’re looking for. I like this organised mess, if I can call it that.”

The former Borussia Dortmund man admitted his only regret is not experiencing the English game sooner. “When I think about it, I’m a bit sad not to have signed for an English club earlier. But I did it, finally," he added.

"And I am really happy to have signed for Sunderland in particular, because they represent everything I like - everything I love, even - in football. This popular passion. This city, a walkable city, like where I come from. To be honest, I find a bit of myself in Sunderland.”



