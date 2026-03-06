Dominic Solanke issues desperate plea for Tottenham team-mates to 'fight every minute' to avoid relegation horror after latest upset

In the immediate aftermath, Solanke disclosed that the squad had a series of candid discussions in private. "We've just had a big conversation. We know the position we are in is definitely not where we want to be so we need to figure out how we are going to get out of it as soon as possible," the striker told TNT Sports. "We’re not in a position to make any excuses anymore. We need to do the job on the pitch."

Solanke emphasised that the squad must adapt to their unfamiliar surroundings at the bottom of the table, adding: "We know the club is not used to being in this position, so we need to understand it’s not going to be easy. We need to fight every single game, every single minute, to make sure we improve."