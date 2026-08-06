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Doesn't have a magic wand: why has Al-Ahly moved to sign Posecki?

M. Pusic
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Jaissle
FEATURES
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia
Germany

A dangerous bet!

Al-Ahli have turned the page. The Dutchman Marino Pusic is their man, stepping in for the German Matthias Jaissle, who steered the club through the last three seasons.

His name wasn't the one on everyone's lips in recent days, but the appointment hasn't come out of nowhere. It rests on a clear technical vision, something deeper than a scramble to find a new coach before the season kicks off.

Plenty of factors pushed Al-Ahli towards this decision. Let's break the deal down from an analytical angle, with a proper read of the scene inside the Al-Ahli camp.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-BRESTAFP

    Difficulty of timing

    Al-Ahly could not afford to wait long after Jaissle left. With the new season about to start, time became a major factor in deciding the identity of the new coach.

    Read also: an out-of-the-box replacement: Al-Ahli Saudi sign Bosic in a surprise move!

    Landing a top-tier coach from Europe was never going to be easy. Most of the big names were tied to contracts with their clubs, or preferred to start a new project from pre-season rather than a few days before the competitions kicked off.

    Heavyweight names also came with a long list of demands before agreeing to any project. They wanted a say in the transfers file, the pick of the technical staff and control over the preparation programme, luxuries Al-Ahly simply could not offer at this stage. That is why Bosic emerged as the coach most ready to take on the task immediately.

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  • A style close to the Jaissle school

    Al-Ahly signed Bosic for one big reason: his technical philosophy mirrors the approach the team has grown used to in recent years.

    The Dutchman favours attacking football, high pressing and tactical flexibility, with a heavy emphasis on possession and quick transitions. Those same elements shaped Al-Ahly's identity under Matthias Jaissle, and they carried the team to major successes at home and across the continent.

    That is why the club's management reckon the players won't need a radical change on the pitch. The new coaching staff's main job is to develop the ideas already in place, not tear them down and start from scratch. It's an approach that could hand the team greater technical stability at the start of the season.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-YOUNG BOYSAFP

    The real bet begins on the pitch

    Bosic arrives with a strong coaching record, but his success at Al-Ahly won't be judged on what he achieved elsewhere. It will come down to what he delivers with "the classy one" over the months ahead.

    His biggest challenge? Taking charge of a team built to win titles, packed with stars the fans expect to keep collecting silverware. The ceiling of expectation is sky-high from day one.

    The real gamble, then, plays out on the pitch. Names alone don't make success. No coach carries a magic wand, however deep his experience, and Bosic needs time, backing and stability to stamp his character on the side and turn his ideas into results. Those results will decide whether Al-Ahly made a calculated move or a gamble forced by circumstance.

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