Al-Ahli have turned the page. The Dutchman Marino Pusic is their man, stepping in for the German Matthias Jaissle, who steered the club through the last three seasons.

His name wasn't the one on everyone's lips in recent days, but the appointment hasn't come out of nowhere. It rests on a clear technical vision, something deeper than a scramble to find a new coach before the season kicks off.

Plenty of factors pushed Al-Ahli towards this decision. Let's break the deal down from an analytical angle, with a proper read of the scene inside the Al-Ahli camp.



