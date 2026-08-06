Al-Ahli have entered a new phase with the official signing of the Dutchman Marino Pusic, who takes over from the German Matthias Jaissle, the man who guided the club through the last three seasons.

His name was hardly the most widely circulated in recent days, yet the choice did not come out of nowhere. It rests on a clear technical vision, one that goes well beyond simply finding a new coach before the season kicks off.

Plenty of factors pushed Al-Ahli towards this decision. Let us break the deal down from an analytical angle, with a proper reading of the scene from inside the Al-Ahli household.







