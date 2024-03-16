Dithejane apologises to Kaizer Chiefs! Adamant he doesn't regret leaving - 'I'm not bigger than Amakhosi'

BackpageMichael MadyiraDithejane apologises to Kaizer Chiefs! Adamant he doesn't regret leaving - 'I'm not bigger than Amakhosi'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCTS GalaxyCavin JohnsonArthur ZwaneFormer Kaizer Chiefs development player Puso Dithejane has opened up on his decision to leave the Soweto giants and join TS Galaxy.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDithejane was a Chiefs reserves playerBut he joined TS Galaxy before playing for Chiefs first teamThe right-back comments on what is happening to him