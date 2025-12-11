Getty
Mason Greenwood's chances of Premier League return revealed amid Tottenham links
Reports by TEAMtalk state that sources reveal a Premier League return for Greenwood is still believed to be 'off limits', despite his strong goalscoring record with French giants Marseille.
Greenwood is still just 24 years-old and netted 21 Ligue 1 goals in his debut campaign in the competition, following that on with another 13 in all competitions this term, 10 in the league to lead the division’s top scorer charts at present.
Marseille are currently third in Ligue 1, four points behind PSG and five behind leaders Lens, while Roberto De Zerbi’s men have won successive Champions League games to reach nine points in the competition and rise comfortably into the play-off places.
Greenwood’s form has led to ‘hope’ that he can ‘step up to a bigger stage’, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reported to hold an interest in the former Carrington academy graduate. However, reports of a return to the Premier League are not believed to be viable for the forward.
La Liga or Saudi moves a possibility for Greenwood
TEAMtalk’s report continues that major stumbling blocks between Greenwood and a return to England include ‘his controversial history from his time at Manchester United and any backlash to his signing’.
Following serious accusations made towards Greenwood back in January 2022 and his subsequent arrest, fans almost unanimously rejected the prospect of the young forward returning to the Red Devils set-up when the charges were ultimately dropped the following year.
The situation is unlikely to change less than three years on – or at any stage in his career – and reports continue that sources close to both Tottenham and West Ham confirm that it is unlikely either club step up a pursuit for Greenwood at this stage. Though some, such as manager De Zerbi, have come to the defence of Greenwood's character.
The report continues that Greenwood is likely to ‘put himself in the shop window’, though, and a return to La Liga is possible. The Marseille forward hit double figures on loan at Spanish top-flight outfit Getafe in 2023/24, following a near 18-month break from competitive football.
Reports have also suggested that a bid of €100million (£87m/$116m) has been tabled for Greenwood from the Saudi Pro League, with United set to pocket 50% of Marseille’s profits on their former wonderkid.
'He helps me improve' - Greenwood praises De Zerbi in rare interview
Greenwood recently spoke to Téléfoot about the positive impacts which De Zerbi has had on him in his time at Marseille thus far, in what was reportedly his first interview since departing United.
“I’m in a really good place thanks to the coach and my teammates,” said Greenwood
“I feel good and I hope to improve, to win more awards this season. Roberto De Zerbi? He’s the brains of the team, the architect of our game. He helps me understand football much better, he helps me improve every day.
“We’ve signed quite a few players, very, very strong players,” he added. “We’ve improved in certain areas. I feel like we’re a bit more of a team this season; we’re all on the same wavelength, you can see it. We’re [third] and I hope we can keep fighting to be number one.”
What next for Greenwood?
If his strong form in France continues, it is an increasing possibility that we could see Greenwood at the centre of a major transfer story in 2026. It is highly unlikely that will involve a Premier League club, though, as it appears that his bridges in England have been burnt for the foreseeable future.
The 24-year-old has evidently been accepted in Europe, however, and may yet forge a successful career for himself outside of his country of birth. He might also return to the international stage, after successfully switching his allegiance to Jamaica earlier this year.
