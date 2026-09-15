Disasters and excuses: Moroccan magic exposes Ronaldo and Al-Nassr on Al-Ain's terrifying night

Al-Nassr had never known a night like it this season. The four-goal defeat was one thing, but the sight of a Saudi side laid bare before Al-Ain was another entirely.

The lines stretched apart. Spaces opened up. The defence made error after error, the attack offered nothing in reply, and the hosts moved as if they already knew where the next gap would appear.

At the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al-Ain barely needed to try to turn Al-Nassr's mistakes into goals. The Moroccan magic ran through the whole night, with Hussein and Soufiane Rahimi taking the starring role as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the AFC Champions League Elite collapsed into a resounding fall.

Those four goals were no ordinary heavy result to be waved away with talk of a crowded fixture list or the strain of a long season. The detail behind them raised far graver questions about Al-Nassr's shape, their identity and their ability to compete when the opponent steps up in class. This is no longer about one match. The excuses can no longer paper over the cracks.

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