AFP
Diego Godin reveals how Diego Costa and Atletico Madrid legends used to make Giuliano Simeone cry in the dressing room
Childhood pranks forged character
Rough dressing-room pranks from senior players were a regular part of Giuliano's childhood whenever he visited his father's team. Former Uruguay captain Godin remembered how the squad often targeted the boy with wild practical jokes. That relentless teasing helped build the fierce fighting spirit he shows today as a regular winger for Los Rojiblancos and a senior Argentina international.
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Dressing room tears recalled
The former centre-back looked back on those chaotic locker-room moments during an interview with Spanish radio show 'Radioestadio Noche'. Talking about the 23-year-old forward's growth, he said: "We used to make Giuliano Simeone cry in the dressing room and now he's a man."
Recalling the rough treatment endured by the third son of manager Simeone, nicknamed 'El Cholo', he added: "Giuliano would come into the dressing room and Diego Costa would throw him into the jacuzzi, dump him into the ice bath. Pure chaos...."
Godin added: "He would leave in tears. 'Dad, dad, they hit me.' And 'El Cholo' would tell him: 'But you love it.' And he'd come right back; he was a kamikaze."
Resilience fuels senior breakthrough
That tough attitude helped him rise through the ranks after leaving River Plate's academy in 2019, scoring 24 goals for the reserve team, and overcoming a broken leg while on loan at Deportivo Alaves. His hard work earned him a starting spot, a new deal until 2030 with a €500 million buyout clause, and a trip to the 2026 World Cup. That same grit once helped Godin win eight trophies with the club, including a La Liga title and two Europa League trophies.
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Madrid derby tests resolve
Atletico sit fourth in La Liga with 13 points from their first six matches of the season. Giuliano and his team-mates now face a massive challenge when they host city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday. This derby clash will be their last game before domestic football stops for the international break.
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