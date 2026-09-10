Just three weeks ago, toppling Gianni Infantino from the FIFA throne looked like a matter of time. Behind the closed doors of meetings in Rabat and Nyon, every calculation was overturned. The president his opponents believed was finished came back to reveal a network of loyalties built over ten years. Some have described it as "unbreakable", and today it guarantees him enough votes to stay in place.

Faced with that turnaround, the European opposition camp had no choice but to shift the battleground. Their goal had been to overthrow the most powerful man in football. Now they settled on something more realistic and more dangerous: not to bring Infantino down, but to clip the wings of the presidency itself and strip it of its absolute powers.

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