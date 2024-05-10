Did Kaizer Chiefs make a big blunder by letting Nurkovic leave? 'Attacker is mentally strong, hard worker with amazing attitude'

BackpageSeth WillisDid Kaizer Chiefs make a big blunder by letting Nurkovic leave? 'Attacker is mentally strong, hard worker with amazing attitude'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FCTS GalaxySamir NurkovicSead RamovicThe Serbian has been good for the Rockets in the ongoing campaign after spending more than a year out in the cold.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs released Nurkovic two years agoGalaxy snapped him at the beginning of the seasonThe Rockets' gamble is paying dividendsArticle continues below