In the 58th minute of the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern found themselves 2–5 down. The Parc des Princes was buzzing, the Munich side seemed beaten, and the PSG players were "high-fiving each other as if they'd already won," sporting director Max Eberl noted. Yet Bayern roared back with remarkable resolve, pulling within 4–5, so everything remains up for grabs ahead of Wednesday's second leg.
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Despite the odds being stacked against them, Bayern Munich still possess what could be the "biggest advantage" heading into the second leg against PSG
The Munich side once again demonstrated their impressive resilience and fitness levels in Paris. In fact, even more might have been possible in the closing stages. "Towards the end, Paris looked tired, were suffering from cramps and were playing for time," analysed Joshua Kimmich. "You could really sense it: there was still something to be had. A 5–5 draw was on the cards."
Chief pundit Lothar Matthäus concurred, labelling Bayern "physically superior"; he noted that the Munich side covered almost six additional kilometres and saw clear distress etched on their opponents' faces. "Paris were on their last legs, defending with their tongues hanging out," he said.
According to Matthäus, fitness and freshness will be "the biggest advantage" for FC Bayern in the second leg. That view is understandable given recent impressions, yet it feels somewhat sensational. After all, the numbers suggest the opposite: key Paris players have been under significantly less pressure this season than their Munich counterparts.
- AFP
Michael Diaz, Luis Olise and Harry Kane are near ever-presents in the Bayern Munich lineup.
The eleven players expected to start for FC Bayern on Wednesday have already clocked up a combined total of 34,153 minutes. Their PSG counterparts have managed just 29,463 minutes across the same number of competitive matches. Ten Munich players have already spent over 2,800 minutes on the pitch this season, compared with just three from Paris.
The gap is widest in attack: wingers Luis Diaz (3,760) and Michael Olise (3,716) lead the Munich minutes chart, with striker Harry Kane (3,690) sitting fourth behind Kimmich. Yet the trio show no signs of burnout, continuing to find the net with alarming regularity. In contrast, PSG's attacking trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2,576), Désiré Doué (2,235) and Ousmane Dembélé (1,913) have logged considerably fewer minutes.
FC Bayern vs. PSG: Playing time so far for the expected starting line-up
FC Bayern Paris Saint-Germain Manuel Neuer (3,060 minutes) Matvey Safonov (2,100 minutes) Josip Stanisic (2,861) Warren Zaire-Emery (4,051) Dayot Upamecano (3,031) Marquinhos (2,294) Jonathan Tah (3515) Willian Pacho (3629) Konrad Laimer (3027) Nuno Mendes (2774) Joshua Kimmich (3713) Vitinha (3748) Aleksandar Pavlovic (2906) João Neves (2372) Jamal Musiala (874) Fabian Ruiz (1771) Michael Olise (3716) Desire Doué (2235) Harry Kane (3690) Ousmane Dembélé (1913) Luis Diaz (3760) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2576).
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Luis Enrique has more options for rotating his squad than Vincent Kompany
Although Dembele and Doue were both sidelined with injuries at times, even when his players were in peak condition, PSG manager Luis Enrique was generally more cautious about resting his key players than Vincent Kompany. Of course, he benefited from having a slightly larger squad.
Beyond the established Serge Gnabry, recent injuries to rotation players Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Raphael Guerreiro left Kompany short of options, especially in attack. On Saturday against 1. FC Heidenheim, Nicolas Jackson was the only fit forward, so Konrad Laimer and Aleksandar Pavlovic filled in on the wings—an unorthodox and ultimately ineffective pairing. A bold quadruple substitution at half-time—Olise, Diaz and Kane among them—helped Munich claw back from behind to 3-3. That heroic comeback followed last week's 4-3 win over FSV Mainz 05 and the first leg against PSG. By Wednesday, Bischof and Karl should be fit again.
Without the injured Achraf Hakimi in Munich, PSG boss Enrique could rotate far more freely, as shown by his 2-2 draw with FC Lorient. The most striking contrast was on the wings, where highly rated specialists Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye started. By contrast, during the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea and the quarter-final versus Liverpool, Enrique faced no such rotation headaches; the league simply rescheduled his domestic fixtures.
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Marquinhos has started just once in PSG's last ten Ligue 1 matches.
It is also interesting to look at the eleven players from each club who have played the most minutes in their respective domestic leagues. At FC Bayern, this includes eight players who were on the pitch for the spectacle in Paris. In the return leg, that figure could even rise to nine, provided Laimer returns to the starting line-up as expected. At PSG, only five of the eleven players who have played the most minutes in Ligue 1 started the first leg.
For instance, Ukrainian centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi, PSG's second-most used player in Ligue 1, has not featured for a single second in the 2026 Champions League campaign, while captain and defensive anchor Marquinhos has made only one league start in his last ten matches.
In the Champions League, however, the Parisian regulars around Marquinhos have largely completed the full 90 minutes. Willian Pacho (the only player to feature every second), Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Nuno Mendes form the quartet with the most minutes in the competition. The first Munich player on that list is Aleksandar Pavlovic, down in 17th place.
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The spectacle in Paris leaves Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta only partly impressed.
The winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and PSG will face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the final. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on the spectacular first leg in Paris, but he believes the contest only reached that level because both German and French clubs avoid the relentless pressure of English football.
"When I look at the number of minutes played and the freshness of these players, it doesn't surprise me," Arteta said. "The difference between the leagues and the way the game is played there is like night and day. We're comparing two completely different worlds here."
England's schedule does include an extra cup competition and a two-team larger top division, meaning Arsenal have played seven more matches than Bayern or PSG this season. Yet, when compared solely with Munich, the workload gap is not as vast as Arteta implies.
While five Gunners have clocked more minutes than Munich's ever-present Diaz, the numbers converge quickly after that. Take Stanisic, Bayern's tenth-most used player (2,861 minutes); he has played noticeably more than Arsenal's tenth man, Leandro Trossard (2,577). Diaz, Kane and Olise have all logged more minutes than Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal's most-used forward.