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Derby loan star Henrik Meister stretchered off after off-the-ball collapse in defeat to Birmingham
Distressing scenes at Pride Park
The Championship encounter between Derby County and Birmingham City was overshadowed by a serious medical concern involving Meister. The 22-year-old Danish striker, making his first home start for John Eustace's side, went down off the ball early in the second half, shortly after taking a blow in an aerial collision.
Meister made his debut for the Rams in last weekend's 3-0 defeat against West Ham, having joined the club following a challenging campaign with Pisa. The Danish forward featured 29 times in all competitions for the Italian outfit last season, scoring twice as they finished bottom of the table and suffered relegation to the second division.
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Standing ovation for the Dane
As play was halted for around seven minutes to allow medical staff to attend to Meister, a heavy silence fell over Pride Park. When the stretcher was finally brought out to carry the former Pisa man toward the tunnel, the silence was replaced by a resounding standing ovation from both home and away supporters in a poignant moment of unity.
At the time of Meister's withdrawal, the scoreline was level at 1-1 in a tightly contested Midlands derby. Bobby Clark had initially put the Rams in front in the 40th minute, sparking celebrations among the home faithful. However, the lead proved to be short-lived as Carlos Vicente drew Birmingham City level barely two minutes later.
Impact on the match momentum
The delay caused by the medical emergency disrupted the flow of the game, but Birmingham manager Chris Davies reacted quickly by making tactical adjustments. On the hour mark, Davies introduced Paik Seung-ho in place of Jhon Solis to refresh his side's options.
The substitution proved to be a masterstroke, as Paik managed to find the net just four minutes after entering the fray. His quick impact gave the visitors a crucial lead that they would ultimately hold onto until the final whistle.
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Championship standings and outlook
The result leaves Derby County in a precarious position, having collected just four points from seven matches. Meanwhile, Birmingham City's victory moved them up to 10 points for the campaign.
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