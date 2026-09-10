Deco has explained why Barcelona passed up the chance to sign Bernardo Silva, insisting the Portugal international was not the right fit on either technical or financial grounds.

He said: "Bernardo is a player I love very much, and he is one of the best players in the world in recent years, but his position was not what we were looking for in terms of specifications."

"We received information that he wanted to come, and that would have added to us, but it did not align with our economic criteria," he continued. "We do not promise any player that he will be a starter. We give the coach what he needs, and if the player wants something else, we let him go."

Silva joined Real Madrid from Manchester City last summer. He has since become a key man for compatriot Jose Mourinho.