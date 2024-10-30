This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hungary v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3Getty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Had to deal with problems that were not his responsibility' - Lothar Matthaus reveals key to Hansi Flick's Barcelona success after failed Germany spell

H. FlickBarcelonaGermanyLaLiga

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has revealed the reasons behind Hansi Flick's failure with Die Mannschaft and why he's working wonders at Barcelona.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Matthaus sings praises of Barcelona boss Flick
  • Barca have scored 47 goals in 14 games
  • Flick impressive after German NT failure
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below