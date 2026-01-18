'I'm deaf in my left ear' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney makes stunning revelation during behind-the-scenes Match Of The Day show

That is because a surprising medical condition has been revealed. In a ‘Behind the Scenes’ video that lifts the lid on life in the Match of the Day camp, Rooney is seen telling crew members while being readied for action: “Can I do it in this ear? I used to close the talkback. The problem is I’m deaf in my left ear. So when it’s too loud I struggle to hear what Kelly Cates [MOTD presenter] or whoever is saying.”

There is no official word on how Rooney lost hearing in his left ear, but he did require 45 stitches in that area of his head after slipping on a luxury yacht in the French Riviera while enjoying a vacation in 2009.

Rooney was a superstar performer for United and England at that time. He spent 13 memorable years at Old Trafford, scoring 253 goals while winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!