He explained: "The tournament begins with a starting line-up, but you also monitor impressions and training sessions, and of course everything is subject to analysis and study. We have an exceptional coaching staff that provides me with wonderful information. And then, I believe there is a sixth sense that helps with everything, and it is what gives you the ability to make certain decisions at particular moments."

Everything, he stressed, hinges on how the match unfolds. "You may set a certain plan, but the match might take you in a different direction. That can happen because of an injury, a suspension, a sending-off, or a goal for or against you. Football is capable of changing your plan within the first 10 minutes, but the core idea never changes, it is always the same. We go out onto the pitch carrying this idea, but the players' characteristics may give it different forms. Every player or coach also applies it in his own way."

The players who miss out weigh heavily on him. "It pained me greatly to see the situation of the players who do not feature. At the Euros, the only player who did not play even a single minute was Álex Remiro. I would have wished for everyone to play, because they all truly deserve to play. But I never felt there was a necessity or an obligation for everyone to feature. The priority is always the interest of the team."

One name stood out after the World Cup triumph. "Which player was I especially happy for after winning the World Cup? Was it different with Ferran Torres? I was very glad that Ferran scored the goal in the final, because I am someone who always tries to be fair, and when I see injustice, exaggerated and unjustified criticism, sometimes even accompanied by ill intent, life gives you an opportunity to respond and prove yourself."

Torres, he added, has the numbers to back it up. "Ferran has astonishing numbers with the national team, and the same applies to his club. His goal ratio in every match is superb. He reminds me a little of Álvaro Morata. It makes me happy to see people who are able to respond to injustice by saying, here I am, and in Ferran's case, he deserved it because he could have given up and hung his head, but he did not."