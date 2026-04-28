Goal.com
Live
David Ospina GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

‘The expectations are very high’ - Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina eyes one last World Cup run with Colombia

D. Ospina
Colombia
Arsenal
M. Arteta
FEATURES
Premier League

GOAL sits down with former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina to discuss Colombia’s new generation, his place within it, and the weight of expectation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia’s 2014 World Cup campaign is remembered, mostly, for the contributions of James Rodriguez. It was there, in the heat of Brazil, where a modern great announced himself to the world, magical left foot and all.

But at the other end of the pitch, in between the posts, was someone perhaps far more crucial. The 2014 tournament earned Rodriguez a $100 million move to Real Madrid. It also granted Ospina a $5 million deal to switch from Nice to Arsenal.

Now, 12 years later, Ospina has a little time to reflect. He is no longer the undisputed No.1 for his national team. But he will be there, watching from the bench, as The Cafeteros try to make good on their dark horse hopes. So many things have changed. Ospina is still there.

“I have had the opportunity to participate in two World Cups. This would be my third, God willing,” Ospina said to GOAL. “The national team has evolved significantly.”

That’s something of an understatement. In 2014, Colombia weren’t really on many radars outside of South America. It didn’t matter that they had conceded the fewest goals in CONMEBOL qualifying. The fact that they were just two points off Argentina to top the table was missed by most, too. This was a World Cup about samba flair, Neymar, and eventually, Brazilian heartbreak. Colombia made it to the quarterfinals. Back then, it was regarded as a massive achievement - if not a true Cinderella run that catapulted a number of glittering careers, Ospina’s among them.

  • David Ospina Colombia World CupGetty

    Reflecting on the journey

    That seems like so long ago. Ospina is 37. He will turn 38 shortly after the conclusion of the World Cup. There aren’t many goalkeepers who break out at World Cups. There are even fewer who are able to extend their career for over a decade after the tournament finishes.

    But Ospina enjoyed his journey all the same. After all, it hasn't been totally linear. Nice were a team fighting relegation at the end of the 2013-14 campaign. It was thanks, in no small part, to Ospina’s performances in goal that the French giants avoided the drop. He posted 13 clean sheets that year, and despite Nice’s woeful attacking form - they found the net just 30 times in 38 games - their main man between the sticks did enough.

    That form continued at the World Cup. A few eyes were certainly watching at the end of the French season. A World Cup showing in which he conceded just four goals in 450 minutes sealed it. Arsenal came calling, and Ospina signed on.

    “Having belonged to a team like Arsenal was a dream come true. Living that experience was something magnificent in my career,” he said.

    • Advertisement
  • Mikel Arteta David OspinaGetty

    A mixed spell for Arsenal

    He arrived in North London at a strange time. The Gunners were starting to run out of steam under Arsene Wenger. Arsenal weren’t spending enough to keep up, and even if the football was good, Premier League glory was never quite realistic. It was a curious time for goalkeepers in general, too.

    There has been a bit of revisionism as to how the position changed over the years. Shot-stoppers did not all wake up one day and be instructed to be experts with their feet. But there was certainly an evolution of place taking shape when Ospina arrived in England - one he was charged with adapting to.

    “I’ve had the opportunity to witness all the transitions across different generations. Today, our position has taken on a much more significant role, largely because we are now expected to be far more involved with our feet - something that wasn't nearly as necessary in the past,” he said.

    Does he like it? Well, it’s just part of the game. This thing changes over time. And now pushing 40, Ospina knows that tactical shifts and positional tweaks are simply inevitable.

    “Possessing technical proficiency is crucial, as it allows us to initiate attacking sequences right from the back. The goalkeeper has truly become an integral part of the starting eleven - no longer merely the player who prevents goals, but also the one capable of orchestrating a transition quickly and precisely,” he said.

    His Arsenal career, in truth, never quite took off. Injury stalled his progress, and when the Gunners brought in Petr Cech from Chelsea, it was always going to be difficult for the Colombian to fully establish himself.

    Yet he did interact with some key figures. Wenger proved an excellent mentor and top head coach to work under. He also got to see Mikel Arteta, then the captain of the side, up close.

    “I had the opportunity to have him as a teammate when I first arrived at Arsenal. Even back then, he demonstrated his leadership and showed what he could contribute to the game over the course of his career,” Ospina said.

    It is no surprise that Arteta has gone on to become a head coach, Ospina said. Is he the man to lead them to a long-coveted Premier League title after a quartet of second-placed finishes? That’s not quite clear.

    “They have a massive opportunity to win the Premier League, led by an excellent manager and featuring young players who are performing exceptionally well. So, let's hope they can achieve that milestone. It would make me very happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League title,” he said.

  • David Ospina James RodriguezGetty

    Focusing on the Cafeteros

    He is watching from afar, week in, week out. Ospina plays his football for Colombian side Atletico Nacional - his boyhood club - these days. He is far removed from the chaos of North London title chases. There’s perhaps a little bit of comfort in that. If nothing else, it gives him time to focus on the national team.

    This feels like the culmination of a generation of unprecedented talent. Rodriguez now suits up for Minnesota United of Major League Soccer. But there are plenty of others around him. Luis Diaz is enjoying the best season of his career, rejuvenated by Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich. Luis Suarez has hit the ground running for Sporting CP in the Portuguese League.

    “We have players at major clubs in Europe, such as Lucho Suarez and Luis Diaz, who are incredibly important figures. We also count on a player like James Rodriguez, with his experience and quality, as well as Davinson Sanchez, who has been playing in top-tier leagues for quite some time now,” Ospina said.

    But there’s also some younger talent here. Richard Rios, Juan Cabal, Daniel Munoz and perhaps Jhon Duran - should he reconcile with the side - will all make an impact. Put more simply: Colombia have options at every position like never before.

    “We have players with a great deal of experience, as well as young players who are eager to do things right. There are others among us, those with a bit more experience, who can make very positive contributions to the national team,” Ospina said.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • David Ospina Colombia Getty

    Dealing with World Cup pressure

    Colombia aren’t favorites at the World Cup, but they aren’t far off. They will be expected to compete for the group. A kind draw, a run of form, and a semifinal spot are by no means out of the question. It’s about energy, momentum, vibe. Ospina knows this.

    With Ospina competing for the No. 1 spot of a national team with big expectations, Modelo made him one of their faces for their World Cup campaign.

    “Modelo brings people together, allowing them to experience unique moments anywhere in the world - even right from their own homes- and to share those moments with friends and family,” he said.

    2026, then, is the Colombian's best shot at national team achievement. It’s a clear gap on his resume: a series of solid tournament runs and semi-final appearances that ultimately stand as glorious failures. This might be the chance for Colombia’s elder statesman to dream a little bigger - whether he’s on the pitch or not.

    “The expectations are very high,” he said. “Both for what we ourselves aim to achieve, and for what we hope to accomplish for our country.”

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS