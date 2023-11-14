David de Gea can't stay away from Man Utd players! Ex-Red Devils goalkeeper links up with Sergio Reguilon for a Padel session amid talk of sensational return to Old Trafford
David de Gea is keeping the Manchester United return rumour mill ticking over, with the Spaniard meeting up with Sergio Reguilon for a game of Padel.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spaniard released by Red Devils in the summer
- Remains a free agent amid questions of Onana
- Talk of a short-term contract being offered