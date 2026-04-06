‘Didn’t create soccer in US, but supercharged it’ - David Beckham reveals message from Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey before historic Inter Miami clash

Ahead of the 2-2 draw between Inter Miami and Austin FC at the brand-new Nu Stadium, Oscar winner McConaughey penned an open letter to the former England captain.

In the letter, titled "Mr Beckham young man," McConaughey wrote: "As Austin visits Miami today for a little shindig on your new pitch, I want to first shout out a sincere 'thank you' - you didn't create soccer over here in the US, but you damn sure supercharged it. When you came to the Galaxy you gave MLS fresh legitimacy, you turned games into events, and you essentially changed MLS from a proving ground to a premier destination - THANK YOU.

"Now, you're out in Miami, on a similar mission just in a different position - I'll tip my hat to that. Now, I write you today, because my Austin FC club and a busload of verde and black fans are coming into your sea of pink and looking to upset your opening party, so I'm gonna need you and your buddy Leo to make some room for us this weekend.

"And with the world's eyes upon us as this summer draws near, we here in the capital of Texas look forward to stopping by to continue cementing one more cornerstone of American soccer for the world to witness. See you soon good man."