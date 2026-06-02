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Daughter of Man Utd legend Roy Keane marries Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in lavish rural ceremony
A star-studded wedding in Wiltshire
The football world was out in force as Leah Keane, the 24-year-old daughter of former United captain Roy, officially joined families with Southampton centre-back Harwood-Bellis. The ceremony took place on Saturday evening at the exclusive Kin House in Wiltshire, providing a private and elegant backdrop for the high-profile nuptials.
Leah shared her joy with followers on social media, posting a series of behind-the-scenes photographs and videos that captured the essence of the day. Embracing the change in her status, she captioned her post "Last night as a Keane," as she prepared to begin her new chapter alongside the England youth international.
The journey to the altar
The couple’s wedding marks the culmination of a long-term relationship that saw Harwood-Bellis propose during a romantic getaway off the coast of Italy in 2024.
Their bond has grown significantly over recent years, and they are already parents to a daughter, Iris, whom they welcomed into the world at the start of December.
Having a figure like Keane as a father-in-law might be daunting for most, but Harwood-Bellis has previously spoken about the positive influence the Irishman has on his career. He noted: "He's one of the people, barring my immediate family, who I know for a fact has only my interests in mind. The advice he gives me, I know he's got my full interests at heart, so he has helped me with decisions."
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High praise from the hardman
Known for his no-nonsense approach to punditry and player standards, Keane has been uncharacteristically complementary of his new son-in-law’s character and ability. The United legend offered a glowing review after the defender made a scoring debut for the Three Lions against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in 2024.
Keane expressed his approval at the time, stating: "It’s good for him to make his debut and he’s a bit of a goal threat. He’s a nice kid and his family have done a really great job. He’s a really nice kid."
Such public backing from one of football’s most notoriously difficult judges suggests Harwood-Bellis has more than earned his place in the family.
Focus returns to the pitch
While the weekend was a celebration of personal milestones, the realities of professional football will soon return for Harwood-Bellis. The defender is currently preparing for another campaign in the Championship with Southampton, following a controversial conclusion to the previous season that saw the club miss out on promotion.
The Saints were embroiled in the 'Spygate' scandal after being caught monitoring a Middlesbrough training session, which resulted in their expulsion from the play-offs.