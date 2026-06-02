Daughter of Man Utd legend Roy Keane marries Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in lavish rural ceremony

The couple’s wedding marks the culmination of a long-term relationship that saw Harwood-Bellis propose during a romantic getaway off the coast of Italy in 2024.

Their bond has grown significantly over recent years, and they are already parents to a daughter, Iris, whom they welcomed into the world at the start of December.

Having a figure like Keane as a father-in-law might be daunting for most, but Harwood-Bellis has previously spoken about the positive influence the Irishman has on his career. He noted: "He's one of the people, barring my immediate family, who I know for a fact has only my interests in mind. The advice he gives me, I know he's got my full interests at heart, so he has helped me with decisions."



