Darwin Nunez will never score as many goals as Erling Haaland - but Liverpool's agent of chaos could become just as influential

For the first time in more than 18 months, the unpredictable Uruguayan looks like he could become as important to his side as the Norwegian is to his

Less than three months into the 2022-23 season, Andy Robertson was already calling for an end to the constant comparisons between Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland. "The only reason they are getting compared is because they play in the same position and moved in the same window," the Liverpool left-back argued. "It is not fair on anyone." Maybe not, but it was inevitable.

Nunez and Haaland weren't just any two strikers. They were multi-million pound summer signings who had joined the top two clubs in England. They even made their competitive debuts for their respective sides in the same game.

Funnily enough, Nunez got the better of that first head-to-head, coming off the bench to win a penalty and score a goal as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium. However, by the time of Robertson's futile plea in October 2022, Haaland was already being hailed as as the greatest goalscorer the Premier League had even seen, while Nunez was known as "just a sh*t Andy Carroll".

Article continues below

The Uruguayan still is in the eyes of some rival supporters, which is mystifying for a couple of reasons.