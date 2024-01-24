'Just a sh*t Andy Carroll'?! Liverpool's widely ridiculed No.9 Darwin Nunez silencing the haters with decisive displays

The unpredictable Uruguayan is a player that opposition fans love to mock, but the 24-year-old might have the last laugh

"You're just a sh*t Andy Carroll!" - It's an insult that opposition fans have repeatedly rolled out to mock Darwin Nunez since his arrival at Anfield in the summer of 2022. Sunday evening at the Vitality Stadium was no different.

The thing is, though, Bournemouth's supporters really should have known better. They tried to wind the Uruguayan up during a Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool back in November, only for him to respond in the best possible fashion by netting a wonderful winner shortly after coming off the bench.

So, it was strange to see them employ the same tactic for Nunez's return to the south coast, given it backfired badly the first time around. There's also the very strong possibility that Nunez doesn't even understand the reference, anyway.