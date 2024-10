This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Coming back like a beast' - Dani Carvajal posts update from ambulance following horror injury in Real Madrid's win against Villarreal D. Carvajal Real Madrid Villarreal LaLiga Dani Carvajal has vowed to come back "like a beast" after confirming he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Real Madrid's win over Villarreal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0

Carvajal suffered "serious" cruciate ligament injury

Spaniard vows to return "like a beast" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below