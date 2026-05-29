‘He was crying!’ - How Man Utd legends Gary Neville & Roy Keane helped to turn Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo into a footballing ‘robot’

With there no sign of Ronaldo hanging up history-making boots any time soon, Djemba-Djemba added on the longevity that one of the best to ever play the game can enjoy: “I think he can go to 44, 45, Cristiano can do that, he has energy to do that.

“He's amazing. I don't know how he does it, but he's a robot, he's amazing! I think Cristiano can go until 44, but he cannot do until 44, 45, with the national team and his team. But Cristiano can go to 44, easily.”

While suggesting that CR7 may struggle to juggle the demands of domestic and international action if extending his career for a few more years, Djemba-Djemba admits that it is impossible to rule out the prospect of a seventh World Cup finals being graced.

With FIFA’s flagship event heading to Portugal - alongside Spain and Morocco - in 2030, a man that knows Ronaldo well said of the evergreen frontman achieving the seemingly impossible: “I think if Cristiano goes to 44, and in four years the World Cup is in Portugal, if Cristiano is still playing, I think it will be a good last competition for him to finish his career in Portugal with the World Cup.

“I'm sure in Portugal they will say yes for the manager to bring him to be there in the squad. I would do that for him, bring him in the squad, to say to him thank you for everything he did for his country.”