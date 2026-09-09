Croatia boss Slaven Bilic hails 'infinite' Luka Modric as the AC Milan star returns for the Nations League against Spain and England

Modric is officially infinite. As the midfield maestro celebrates his 41st birthday today, he does so not just as a vital component of Ruben Amorim’s Milan, but as the continuing heartbeat of the Croatian national team. Despite widespread speculation that his legendary international career would conclude after the recent World Cup, the former Real Madrid man has opted to continue his journey with the Vatreni.

The decision comes after significant dialogue between the player and the new manager Slaven Bilic. "I spoke to Modric for a long time. Three hours in Zadar and then I let him go. Explaining his role would just be repetition. You saw last night against Juventus. He is still the most important player for Milan. I'm not just talking about football. He is still the best... There was no persuasion. He will play at a pace that suits him. Not for us, but for him," Bilic said as cited by Tuttosport.