Cristiano Ronaldo Michael JordanGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo told why NBA icon Michael Jordan would have 'DOUBLED' Al-Nassr star's record-breaking social media following by ex-Chicago Bulls team-mate Scottie Pippin

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueShowbizAl Nassr FCPortugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told NBA legend Michael Jordan would’ve “doubled” the record-breaking social media numbers that the Portuguese has posted.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • CR7 has most-followed Instagram account
  • Made history when launching YouTube channel
  • Jordan was the world's biggest star in his heyday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱