Mosimane, RonaldoGOAL
Seth Willis

Cristiano Ronaldo the menace as Pitso Mosimane suffers biggest loss in his career in Abha's thumping at the hands of Al Nassr

South AfricaPitso John MosimaneCristiano RonaldoAbha vs Al Nassr FCAbhaAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

The Leaders of the South were outplayed by the second-placed team on the Saudi Pro League table in a midweek clash.

  • Abha suffered an 8-0 loss against Al Nassr
  • The defeat saw Mosimane's team drop to second-last
  • Only 10 games are remaining to conclude the season

