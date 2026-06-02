Getty Images Sport
‘Danger is always lurking’ with Cristiano Ronaldo as former team-mate explains how Portuguese GOAT is slowing down in some areas & still improving in others
Evolving into a goalscoring machine
Speaking to Portuguese outlet A BOLA, former goalkeeper Ricardo reflected on the incredible evolution of Ronaldo. The two shared the pitch during the 2006 World Cup, where Portugal reached the semi-finals, and they are reunited today with Ricardo serving as the goalkeeper coach for the national team. Addressing how the legendary captain has changed since wearing the number 17 shirt as a teenager, Ricardo highlighted a natural physical shift alongside a lethal adaptation in his playing style. "The speed might not be the same, going at 200 km/h, he only goes at 195 km/h now," Ricardo joked, before explaining that the forward has successfully transformed from a pure winger into an absolute goalscoring machine.
- Getty
Danger is always lurking
The 48-year-old coach emphasised that the veteran forward’s drive has not diminished in the slightest. According to Ricardo, the dedication and commitment that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner displays are exactly the same as they were two decades ago. The transformation into a central striker has ensured his longevity at the absolute highest level. Providing the full assessment of his former team-mate, Ricardo declared: "Comparing that player with 17 on his back and today with the 7 at 41 years old, I see the same dedication, the same commitment, the same concern for others, if they are well, and the same passion. As long as the physical, technical and mental qualities are there, Cris is a destroying machine, and with him, danger is always lurking. There are no more words to describe him, because he is a unique person who will hardly be repeated."
A unique dynamic in the camp
Having transitioned from a peer to a member of the coaching staff, Ricardo admitted that managing a superstar he used to play alongside presents a fascinating dynamic. "We are together often and we talk. I still speak to him as a colleague, even though we know I am on this side as a coach," Ricardo explained. "We have no masks. The complicity is the same... there is nothing that can fake it. We are very demanding of ourselves in training, rest and nutrition, and Cris is a little bit more than all the others." Despite having won almost every available honour, the veteran forward still harbours the ultimate dream of lifting the World Cup for the first time in Portugal's history.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Ronaldo and Portugal?
Portugal will ramp up their preparations with friendly matches against Chile on June 6 and Nigeria on June 10. Following these warm-up fixtures, Roberto Martinez's squad will kick off their Group K World Cup campaign. They are scheduled to face DR Congo on June 17, followed by a clash with Uzbekistan on June 23, before concluding the group stage against Colombia on June 27 as they chase international glory.