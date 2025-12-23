Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo would have bigger impact in MLS than 'very quiet' Lionel Messi, claims ex-Inter Miami & USMNT star
Different paths: Ronaldo & Messi on the move in 2023
A couple of all-time greats found themselves on the move in 2023. Ronaldo was a free agent at that point following his stunning release by Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He accepted a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr in the Middle East.
A matter of months later, Messi reached the end of his deal at Paris Saint-Germain. Rather than remain in Europe, or follow Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner linked up with another former United No.7 in South Florida - Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham.
Messi has savoured Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield successes in the States, while MLS Cup glory was enjoyed in 2025. He has won the Golden Boot and back-to-back MVP awards, while agreeing a contract extension through 2028.
Messi show: Ronaldo told he would have been even bigger
A-list guests continue to flock to Inter Miami fixtures, with ticket prices soaring when the Messi show is in town, but former Herons and USMNT star Brek Shea has told Jackpot City Casino of North American soccer missing a trick: “I think Cristiano Ronaldo would have had a bigger impact in MLS than Lionel Messi.
“No disrespect to Messi, but Messi seems like a homebody. He's very quiet. He doesn't speak the language quite well yet. So I just think Ronaldo seems more outgoing, does more things in the public eye.
“So I think just on that, speaking the language, doing interviews, I think would have just automatically had a bigger impact. I'm strictly speaking off field stuff. I don't know if he would have put up the same numbers, but a bigger impact? Yes, he would have.”
It has been suggested that Ronaldo and Messi could reunite in America, having previously competed on opposing sides of the fierce El Clasico divide with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.
Ex-Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with CR7 at Old Trafford, has said: “Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.
“On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.”
Contract extension: Why MLS had to retain Messi
Ronaldo will be crossing the Atlantic next summer when gracing the 2026 World Cup, but will not be making an imminent move at club level as he is tied to terms at Al-Nassr through to 2027 and has already passed his 40th birthday.
Messi has more tales to tell in the States, after agreeing fresh terms, with Shea admitting it was imperative that MLS did not allow their star attraction to move on. He added: “I think from Miami's point of view, they could not let Lionel Messi go. Everywhere I've traveled, to Spain, to France, to South America, I see pink jerseys everywhere.
“It's actually insane how many Inter Miami jerseys there are everywhere you go, which is amazing for the league, and amazing for Inter Miami. Obviously, Messi probably knows that and has seen that before.
“But yeah, I didn't think he was going to be playing at this World Cup. It's truly astonishing to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are still playing at this level for this long.
“I think Inter Miami personally needs him for their new stadium opening next year. I think they need that to kick it off for the first two seasons. So, good for them, good for the league. And Messi, keep doing your thing.”
New arrivals: Inter Miami lining up more marquee deals
Inter Miami are leaving Chase Stadium for Freedom Park next season. Messi will be there for opening day, as will veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez - as he has agreed a 12-month extension to his deal. There has been talk of the Herons making moves for other forwards with strong ties to Barcelona, such as Brazilian superstar Neymar and prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.
