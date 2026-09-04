Gabriel Martinelli's move from Arsenal to Al-Hilal has stirred up the club's supporters. The problem isn't his name or his talent. It's where he plays.

Martinelli thrives on the left wing, the very spot already filled by Dutchman Crysencio Summerville. So the questions came thick and fast. Why sign two wingers for the same role? Did Al-Hilal really need another body in that position?

Look closer, though, and the logic shifts. Al-Hilal may not have picked Martinelli for his primary role at all, but for the technical and tactical range that lets him cover more than one job in their system.