Crysencio Summerville's presence in the squad doesn't necessarily mean Martinelli's arrival will clog up the left wing. The Dutchman has enough flexibility to shift between more than one position, so the pair could hand Inzaghi multiple tactical options rather than duplicating a single role.
The Italian coach can field one of them on the wing while the other switches to the opposite flank or drops into a deeper space, depending on the nature of the match and the opponent's defensive approach.
What matters most about Al-Hilal's signing of Martinelli and Summerville isn't just their ability to create an attacking threat. Both bring a set of qualities that suit the demands of modern football.
Al-Hilal aren't after a winger who lingers on the touchline and then simply tries to beat his man. They want a player who joins the build-up, the press and the defensive work, then switches quickly to attack the moment his side wins the ball back.
Seen from that angle, the Martinelli deal looks like far more than the signing of a new left winger.
This is Al-Hilal's bid to build an attacking line with pace, flexibility and the ability to break through and dismantle defences, all while pulling its weight at both ends of the pitch.