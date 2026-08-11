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West Ham tipped for Championship glory while supercomputer predictions contrast over Stoke City relegation
West Ham tipped for title glory
According to simulations run by Casino Kings, West Ham have been overwhelmingly backed to bounce straight back to the Premier League. The model predicts that Nuno Espirito Santo's side will finish top of the Championship table this season.
The London club recently secured a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup and have managed to retain the services of key forward Jarrod Bowen.
Burnley are tipped to secure the second automatic promotion spot and finish as runners-up. Meanwhile, Wolves, managed by Cesar Peixoto, are predicted to finish third and eventually triumph at Wembley in a playoff campaign featuring Norwich City, Sheffield United, Wrexham, Southampton, and Birmingham City.
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Contrasting relegation predictions
While the top of the table appears clear, different supercomputers offer conflicting views on the relegation battle. The Casino Kings simulation predicts that newly promoted Lincoln City will go straight back down, joined by Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers.
However, a separate model by Opta tells a vastly different story. Opta insists that Stoke City are heavy favourites to be relegated, giving them a 31.1 per cent chance of dropping into League One despite a recent 2-0 cup win over Oldham Athletic. Charlton Athletic follow with a 26.2 per cent chance, while Watford are third-favourites for the drop at 25.3 per cent.
Evaluating previous prediction accuracy
Opta contradicts the alternative simulation directly by stating that both Blackburn and Lincoln should be safe, assigning them just a 15.1 per cent and 14 per cent probability of returning to the third tier. Preston North End have a 25 per cent chance of going down, while Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City hold outside chances.
However, fans should take these numbers with caution given the historical accuracy of the models. Last season, Opta only correctly predicted Oxford United to go down, completely missing Sheffield Wednesday's dismal bottom-place finish due to off-field issues. The supercomputer also incorrectly gave Leicester City a mere 3.9 per cent chance of relegation.
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What's next for the Championship contenders?
West Ham will now prepare for their opening league fixture at Burnley on Sunday, testing these early predictions immediately in a high-stakes clash. With a gruelling 46-game schedule ahead, all 24 clubs will attempt to defy the algorithms on the pitch. Teams tipped for the drop must quickly gather momentum over the coming weeks to prove the supercomputers wrong and secure their valuable Championship survival.
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