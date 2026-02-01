(C)Getty Images
‘Completely fake!’ - Bruno Fernandes transfer rumour shut down as Man Utd captain sees move to Real Madrid mooted
Fernandes to Real Madrid talk shut down
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano dismissed reports that Fernandes had 'offered himself' to Real Madrid and may depart Old Trafford before Monday's January transfer deadline. This comes after reports by The Sun and the i Paper that some at United believe Fernandes 'has had enough' and will move on, while reports in Spain went a step further to suggest that Fernandes had already offered himself to Real.
Fernandes has played a key role in a more natural attacking position under new Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick, as United have risen right into contention for the top four and a return to the Champions League next season. The Portuguese currently sees his deal at Old Trafford run until 2027 with the option of an extra year, but there has been talk of a potential exit next summer. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has even been touted as a potential replacement in what could be a British-record transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
Romano addresses Fernandes speculation
Romano told his YouTube channel: “Bruno Fernandes. There were some reports around on Bruno Fernandes offering himself to Real Madrid.
“Forget about that. Not true. This is not happening. Absolutely not happening. Why? Because Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. That story was completely fake.
“So, Bruno is fully focused on United. Nothing is happening in January. Then in the summer we will see because I am sure from Saudi they will return for Bruno Fernandes.
“But let’s see because at the moment Bruno is not entertaining conversations. It’s just interest from Saudi, but Bruno’s focus is completely on Manchester United. So, from Saudi they wanted him in the last three years, but that’s it. They didn’t send any fresh proposal and Bruno already said no several times.
“So, in the summer, we will see if they will return, but with Real Madrid, Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. Trust me, I don’t know where this story was coming from, but it’s not happening.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Fernandes' future frequent topic of conversation
The speculation surrounding the future of the United captain comes after Fernandes revealed in a stunning interview released in December that United "wanted him to go" last summer, leaving him "hurt" and "sad".
“The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head," said Fernandes. "I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.
“From the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticize. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.
“The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be. I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money. I was going to leave a season ago, I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay.”
- AFP
United captain key to European push
The question over Fernandes’ future will no doubt rear its head once again as the summer approaches, with a decision over United’s next permanent manager likely to play a role in whether the captain will remain at the club.
Romano’s reports confirm, though, that Fernandes will still have a key role to play if his side are to continue their push for Europe come the end of the season.
Advertisement